6,140 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $161.75. 3,377,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

