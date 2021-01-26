5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) received a C$5.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 317,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,853. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.94 million and a PE ratio of 65.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

