5,665 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $178,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $82.51.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.