5,656 Shares in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

