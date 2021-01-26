5,352 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 517,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

