5,100 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $8,261,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 402,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,007,161 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63.

