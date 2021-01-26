4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 1-Day Volume Tops $323,047.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $638,785.08 and approximately $323,047.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038097 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

