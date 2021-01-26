481 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $567.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.40 and a 200-day moving average of $413.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

