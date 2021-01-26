4,407 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.38 on Monday, hitting $339.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,067. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.