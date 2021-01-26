4,170 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 80,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

