$41.63 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $41.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $41.86 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $42.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $136.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

