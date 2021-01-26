3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.793-34.759 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

