3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

