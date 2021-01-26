3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $33.8-34.8 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.95 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.20-9.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.33.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

