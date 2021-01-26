3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $33.8-34.8 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.95 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.20-9.70 EPS.

NYSE MMM opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.