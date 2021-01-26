3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $36.51. Approximately 12,312,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 36,248,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

