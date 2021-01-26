3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $75,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

