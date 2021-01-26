3,965 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

