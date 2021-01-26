3,930 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,236. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.