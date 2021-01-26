$37.97 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce sales of $37.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.71 million and the highest is $38.30 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $142.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.47 million to $143.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.17 million to $152.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.