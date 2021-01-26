3,500 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 226.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth $216,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

