32,746 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 550,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

