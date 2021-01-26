$32.69 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $32.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.54 million to $33.92 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $20.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $131.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.14 million to $135.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.48 million, with estimates ranging from $132.38 million to $136.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

