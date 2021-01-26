$32.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce sales of $32.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 billion and the lowest is $31.12 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $23.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $105.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 billion to $109.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $129.51 billion to $150.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Shares of BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

