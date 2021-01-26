3,191 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,643 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

