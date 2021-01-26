3,000 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. 56,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

