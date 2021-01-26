$294.80 Million in Sales Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will post sales of $294.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.40 million to $295.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $86.71. 22,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,218. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.