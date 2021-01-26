$243.01 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post $243.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.02 million and the lowest is $243.00 million. Knowles reported sales of $233.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $764.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.10 million to $764.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $872.35 million, with estimates ranging from $851.10 million to $905.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Knowles stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 39.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.