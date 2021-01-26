2,250 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

