2,207 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

