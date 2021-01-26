$218.72 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce sales of $218.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.10 million and the lowest is $210.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $185.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $759.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.30 million to $765.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $848.46 million, with estimates ranging from $830.10 million to $875.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

KTOS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.44 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $117,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $754,949.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,330 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

