2,112 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

