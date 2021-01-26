201,965 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 165,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after buying an additional 2,078,535 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,002 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

