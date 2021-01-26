$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $174.99 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

