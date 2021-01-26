$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6,449.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

