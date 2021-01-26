$2.49 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.71. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.99. 1,764,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,067. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.86.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

