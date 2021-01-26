$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $156.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $164.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

