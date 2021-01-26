1World Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $7,661.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00818379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.69 or 0.04313600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017603 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

