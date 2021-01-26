1,860 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

