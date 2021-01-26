1,787,293 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,787,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,108,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,941,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.