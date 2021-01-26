1,652 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded up $6.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.35. 5,550,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.