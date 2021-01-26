1,490 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

