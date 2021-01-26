$146.96 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report $146.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.08 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $177.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $501.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.05 million to $506.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $629.00 million, with estimates ranging from $620.30 million to $637.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 2,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.