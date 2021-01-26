1,446 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $121.53. 243,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

