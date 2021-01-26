141,070 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 141,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. 232,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

