13,884 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.