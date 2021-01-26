$127.52 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post sales of $127.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.04 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $231.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $557.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $570.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $642.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $683.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $31.60 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $729.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

