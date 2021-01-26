10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.09.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $183.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,738 shares of company stock worth $24,226,321 in the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.