$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.35. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $141.41 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

