$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,109.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 21,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,441. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $70.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.